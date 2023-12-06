This morning on The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE, Peter Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, as he chatted about unique gift ideas for the Holidays that can be delivered now! From massage chairs to cozy fireplaces, comfy supportive mattresses, made in America Amish dining sets and bedrooms, they’re all in stock for idelivery.

Plus, we also welcomed Amy-Lynn Boulay, Director of Treatment Foster Care & Family Preservation of The Groden Network, to learn more about the great work of this organization

Learn more about what The Groden Network does, and the how you can support their work here: https://grodennetwork.org/

For gift ideas from Cardi’s and more, head to: https://www.cardis.com/