This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Tony Estrella, Artistic Director at The Gamm Theatre.

From La-Z-Boy’s newest modular sectional and the abundance of options available at Cardi’s to the latest happenings at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick, we covered it all.

For more info on The Gamm Theatre, head to: https://www.gammtheatre.org/

For the latest sectionals and more from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/