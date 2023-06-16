This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Peter Dale, Director of PR for People Incorporated. From great Father’s Day gift ideas to the mission of People Incorporated and the return of Camp Jack this summer, we covered it all.
For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
For more info from People Incorporated/Camp Jack, visit: https://peopleincfr.org/services/diabetes-association-inc/camp-jack/
