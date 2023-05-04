This morning on The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Peter Cardi – welcomed a special guest:

Dee DeQuattro, Director of Development and Veteran Legal Services of Operation

Stand Down Rhode Island.

Learn how Rhode Island veterans are supported with services to assist with housing, medical and legal needs. And, get a preview of the “Boots on the Ground” event, coming up on Memorial Day weekend, in Newport.

For more info from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For more info on OSDRI, visit: https://osdri.org/