This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed Sara Carter, The Commissioner of Fun at Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, as she gave us some tips for creating a comfortable bedroom for kids and we found out how easy it is to combine sleep, study and storage. There are so many options to choose from like trundles, bunk beds, along with coordinating dressers, mirrors, chests, futons and more.
Plus, we welcomed Esther Robbins, Child & Family Support Department Coordinator of Adoption Rhode Island joins us to fill us in on National Adoption Month.
for more info on the work being done at Adoption Rhode Island, visit: https://adoptionri.org/
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
