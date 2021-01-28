It’s Meeting Street Telethon time

It’s hard to believe but the 45th Annual Meeting Street Telethon will be taking place this Saturday night, January 30! Airing LIVE on WPRI-12 at 7pm, it is not to be missed.

Joining us this morning in The Rhode Home were longtime supporters NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Meeting Street CEO John Kelly who underscored the importance of this event and just home much the support of the community means to the faculty, staff and, most importantly the families and students of Meeting Street.

Learn more here: https://www.meetingstreet.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

