This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – to discuss this year’s edition of the always popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo. As longtime supporters of the Zoo and this terrific event, the team at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is proud to once again be associated with this annual tradition.

For more info on the Spectacular itself which runs today (Sept. 29) through Oct. 31, head to: https://www.rwpzoo.org/jols/

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/