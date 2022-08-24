This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed Erik Wallin from Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, along with NIROPE, Ron Cardi, from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses. As longtime supporters of OSDRI, Ron underscored his team’s continued commitment to this fine organization while Erik had all of the details regarding their upcoming Veteran Assistance Event coming up on September 15 & 16 at 1010 Hartford Ave in Johnston.

Per the OSDRI website: An annual event that provides thousands of veterans with access to important services including healthcare, dental care, employment services, legal services, social welfare benefits, housing assistance, and clothing.

For additional info on the event, visit: https://osdri.org/veteran-assistance-event/

To check out the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/