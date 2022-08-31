This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Peg Langhammer from Day One. In addition to getting the details on ideal Back-to-School options from Cardi’s, we learned about their longtime support of Day One and how you can be a part of their upcoming Dine for Day One event taking place September 15 at the Dunes Club.

For more info on the event including tickets, head to: https://dayoneri.org/education-resources/training-events-calendar/dine-for-day-one-3

For the latest options from Cardi’s: https://www.cardis.com/