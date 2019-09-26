Honoring our Veterans with The Moving Wall

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Ken Badertscher, Veterans Director for the City of Attleboro who discussed The Moving Wall.

Per their website, The Attleboro Veterans Department and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall Steering Committee will be hosting The Moving Wall from September 26th – 30th, 2019 at Highland Park, Attleboro MA. The Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, DC. You can learn more by visiting: http://www.attleboromovingwall.org/

