Holiday Lights Spectacular will return to Roger Williams Park Zoo

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Corrie Ignagni, Manager of Communications at Roger Williams Park Zoo. From home theater options to reclining seats and more which are perfect for football season, Cardi’s has it all and Ron discussed the many options which could be perfect for you.

Ron, Pete, and the entire Cardi’s team are also longtime supporters of Roger Williams Park Zoo which will once again be hosting their Holiday Light Spectacular 11/26 – 1/2. Corrie discussed all of the details and more while explaining how you can make your plans to attend.

For additional info, head to: https://www.rwpzoo.org/holidaylights

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

