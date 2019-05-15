HMEA’s Annual IncredABLE Walk/Run Returns

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE along with Doug MacPherson from HMEA.

Pete Cardi discussed the terrific line of options at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses which can assist with home mobility and accessibility while Doug chatted about Horace Mann Educational Associations’s upcoming IncredABLE Walk & Run.

Now in its 18th year, the event takes place this Sunday, May 19, and you can learn more here: https://www.hmea.org/incredable-5k/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/