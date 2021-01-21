Helping our youth succeed with Junior Achievement of RI

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Janet Raymond from Junior Achievement of RI.

From the abundance of comfortable gameday options and more at Cardi’s to the ways Junior Achievement is helping young people of RI map out a successful future, there was lots to cover.

Learn more about JARI here: https://www.jarhodeisland.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

