The Rhode Home: Help for Harvey victims

by: Mary Karalis

NiRoPe is giving back to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, with its Texas Relief Drive.Nick Cardi, Ron Cardi, and Pete Cardi stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, along with Peter Arpin of Arpin Van Lines, to chat about the big drive.

Alicia Lehrer, Executive Director of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council also stopped by with NiRoPe to chat about the annual Woony River Ride.

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

