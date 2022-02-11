This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE as Ron Cardi joined us along with our friends from the New Bedford Whaling Museum. From fun and interactive exhibits and events to endless learning experiences for families and children of all ages, the Museum is ready to welcome you. NIROPE are proud longtime supporters of their mission and all that they have going on at their impressive facility.

To learn more about the Museum, head to: https://www.whalingmuseum.org/

The team at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is ready to welcome you to any of their convenient locations. They have great selections in stock and available for delivery now. For additional info, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

