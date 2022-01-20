Grab your tickets for great upcoming events at the Courthouse Center for the Arts

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Mariann Almonte, Executive Director of the Courthouse Center for the Arts. From terrific ideas for sleeping upgrades and comfort at Cardi’s to the latest happenings at the stunningly gorgeous venue West Kingston, we covered it all.

To learn more about the various options at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For a full lineup of upcoming shows at the Courthouse Center for the Arts, head to: https://courthousearts.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

