Gearing Up for Meeting Street’s 2020 Superhero Walk & 5K

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed Ron Cardi of NIROPE along with John Kelly, CEO of Meeting Street School. Their annual Superhero Walk & 5K is currently taking place and though things look differently this year since it is virtual, you can still be involved.

Find details here: https://www.meetingstreet.org/Superhero

For the latest in sleep from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

