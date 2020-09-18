Gearing Up for Meeting Street’s 2020 Superhero Walk & 5K

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed Ron Cardi of NIROPE along with John Kelly, CEO of Meeting Street School. Their annual Superhero Walk & 5K is currently taking place and though things look differently this year since it is virtual, you can still be involved.

Find details here: https://www.meetingstreet.org/Superhero

For the latest in sleep from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

