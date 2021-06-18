Furniture for Father’s Day, happenings at Providence Rink

Brant Gawrys of Providence Rink and NiRiPe – Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses – joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning. Brant shared the latest happenings over at Providence Rink, and NiRoPe shared last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Watch the attached video for the full discussion. Click here for more on Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.