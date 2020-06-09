Fishing for a Cause (with a twist!)

This morning in The Rhode Home we checked in with NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly from Meeting Street.

We all know that sleep is important and naturally, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress has the absolute best selection. Ron took us through their offerings and everything they have which can help you get that perfect night’s rest.

Over at Meeting Street, there is a twist on their annual Fishing for a Cause event this year. Launching on June 13th and running through August 13th, “Fishing from Afar” will allow you the opportunity to get on the water and fish from afar while supporting Meeting Street and The Schwartz School. As longtime supporters of Meeting Street, Pete Cardi underscored their involvement to close out today’s segment.

Learn more about Fishing from Afar here: https://www.meetingstreet.org/FFAC20

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

