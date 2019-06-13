Target 12 on WPRI.com

The Rhode Home: Fishing for a Cause Charity Tournament

The Rhode Home
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

This morning in The Rhode Home, we’re talking Father’s Day gifts plus the “Fishing for a Cause” charity tournament.

Ni-Ro-Pe joined us with Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses along with John Kelly President and CEO of Meeting Street.

The 9th annual Fishing for a Cause charity tournament and seaside dinner happens Friday June 21 – Saturday June 22nd.

The two day catch-and-release tournament takes place in Buzzards Bay waters, from Cape Cod to Block Island. 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams