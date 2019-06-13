The Rhode Home: Fishing for a Cause Charity Tournament

This morning in The Rhode Home, we’re talking Father’s Day gifts plus the “Fishing for a Cause” charity tournament.

Ni-Ro-Pe joined us with Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses along with John Kelly President and CEO of Meeting Street.

The 9th annual Fishing for a Cause charity tournament and seaside dinner happens Friday June 21 – Saturday June 22nd.

The two day catch-and-release tournament takes place in Buzzards Bay waters, from Cape Cod to Block Island.

