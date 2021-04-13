Exploring career opportunities with the RI State Police

Have you ever considered a career in Law Enforcement? This could be your opportunity as the Rhode Island State Police will be accepting applications for new Troopers from April 1 through June 6, 2021.

Joining us in The Rhode Home thins morning were longtime supporters NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with two RI State Troopers who shared more details for prospective recruits.

If you’d like to learn more, head to: https://risp.ri.gov/academy/index.php

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

