This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo.

It’s that time of year again as a classic returns to the Zoo. Don’t miss their Holiday Lights Spectacular taking place November 25 – January 1. If you are making your plans, you’ll need to know that the Trail open nightly (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5:00 – 9:30 pm and tickets are sold online only.

Also, with the Holidays officially upon us, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses has all of the ideal gifts, including those that won’t fit under the tree. Of course those Gift Cards are always a great option, as well.

for more info on The Holiday Lights Spectacular at RWP Zoo, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/holidaylights/

For Holiday shopping options and so much more at Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/