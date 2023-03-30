This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Matt Flynn from Immersive Productions.

From beautifully made Chattam and Wells mattresses to the upcoming Dinosaurs Among Us exhibit at Roger Williams Park Zoo, we covered it all.

For details on Dinosaurs Among Us, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/dinosaurs/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/