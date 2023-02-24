This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Joe Rocco of RocJo Productions. From great live events including Legendary Nights, The Eagles Experience at Whites of Westport on March 10, to the ideal shopping selections from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, we covered it all.

For ticket info for Legendary Nights, The Eagles Experience at Whites of Westport, visit: https://southcoastcomedy-com.seatengine.com/shows/197360

To learn more about RocJo Productions, head to: https://rocjo.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/