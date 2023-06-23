This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Brain Fanslau and Hannah Miller, Operators of Edaville Railroad

From exciting new outdoor furniture options which are in stock at Cardi’s to Christmas in July taking place at Edaville, there was much to cover.

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To learn more about the latest happenings at Edaville, head to: https://edaville.com/