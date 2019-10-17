Breaking News
It’s the 11th Annual Evening With Authors

Join Reading with Robin for a great night out of lively conversation with our line-up of award-winning authors: Stephen Chbosky (Imaginary Friend), John Kenney (Love Poems for People With Children), and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Friday Black). 

WHEN: Tuesday, October 29th

WHERE: Askew 150 Chestnut Street, Providence RI

ADMISSION/ REGISTRATION: 6:30pm

PROGRAM: 7:00-8:30PM

TICKETS OPTIONS:

General Admission ($50) – book of your choice (make selection below) and the show.

General Admission ($32) – SHOW ONLY, NO BOOK.

General Admission ($10) SHOW ONLY, NO BOOK – students and teachers

