It’s the 11th Annual Evening With Authors!
Join Reading with Robin for a great night out of lively conversation with our line-up of award-winning authors: Stephen Chbosky (Imaginary Friend), John Kenney (Love Poems for People With Children), and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Friday Black).
WHEN: Tuesday, October 29th
WHERE: Askew 150 Chestnut Street, Providence RI
ADMISSION/ REGISTRATION: 6:30pm
PROGRAM: 7:00-8:30PM
TICKETS OPTIONS:
General Admission ($50) – book of your choice (make selection below) and the show.
General Admission ($32) – SHOW ONLY, NO BOOK.
General Admission ($10) SHOW ONLY, NO BOOK – students and teachers