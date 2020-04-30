Enhance your Home Office with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses

As many of us continue to work from home, perhaps you’d like to take your work space to the next level? This morning we checked in with virtually with NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – to learn more about what they have to offer. We also got the scoop on their by appointment showroom hours and how they are offering contact-less delivery to ensure the safety and good health of all involved.

We also got the scoop on HMEA’s upcoming IncredABLE Walk and how it will be taking place virtually this year on May 17. You can learn more here: https://www.hmea.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

