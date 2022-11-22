This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE along with Comedian and Creator of “A Christmas Carmella”, Frank O’Donnell.

With Black Friday looming, there are plenty of great gift ideas you’ll want to take full advantage of at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.

It also wouldn’t be the Holiday season without the team at The Academy Players delighting audiences with their annual production. This year, they are bringing back Frank’s classic, “A Christmas Carmella” and our own Brendan Kirby will be cameoing in the production on December 9!

For a full list of all dates/showtimes, head to: https://academyplayersri.org/

For great gift ideas and more at Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/