Downtown fun at the BankNewport City Center

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Brant Gawrys from the BankNewport City Center. From the Bumper Cars to Skating and more, Brant discussed many upcoming safe and fun activities taking place at The Providence Rink.

At Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, This Friday is a big day as they have an abundance of Black Friday deals you’ll want to take advantage of.

To learn more about these deals, savings and more, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For news and updates from the BankNewport City Center, head to: https://theprovidencerink.com/

