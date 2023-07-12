It’s that time to take advantage of all that summer has to offer! This morning on The Rhode Home we were joined by Pete Cardi of NIROPE as he told us about exciting new outdoor collections featuring fire pit pub sets, single and double basket chairs, woven all weather resin banquets, and oasis daybeds with adjustable canopies.

Plus Rich Sweetman, President of the Narragansett Lions Club was with us to discuss the Blessing of the Fleet Celebration coming up 7/27-7/29.

For more info, head to: https://narragansettlionsclub.org/annual-events/blessing-of-the-fleet-celebration/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/