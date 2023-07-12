It’s that time to take advantage of all that summer has to offer! This morning on The Rhode Home we were joined by Pete Cardi of NIROPE as he told us about exciting new outdoor collections featuring fire pit pub sets, single and double basket chairs, woven all weather resin banquets, and oasis daybeds with adjustable canopies.
Plus Rich Sweetman, President of the Narragansett Lions Club was with us to discuss the Blessing of the Fleet Celebration coming up 7/27-7/29.
For more info, head to: https://narragansettlionsclub.org/annual-events/blessing-of-the-fleet-celebration/
For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.