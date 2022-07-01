This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Eric Menke from the Narragansett Lions Club. From terrific furniture options for kids to everything you need to know about the upcoming Blessing of the Fleet Celebration, we covered it all.

To find details regarding the Blessing of the Fleet, head to: https://narragansettlionsclub.org/page/70477~769464/blessing-of-the-fleet-celebration

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

