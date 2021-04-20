Don’t miss the latest happenings at Arctic Playhouse

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jim Belanger from The Arctic Playhouse.

Founded in Providence in 2002, The Playhouse has come a long way in its almost two decades! Currently located in the Arctic neighborhood of West Warwick, it has become a go-to venue for so many talented artists and performers. As theaters continue to navigate restrictions and push forward, they have some creative events you’ll want to check out.

You can learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/thearcticplayhouse

At Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, it’s also that time of year as outdoor furniture sets are available. Ron showcased some of the gorgeous sets they have in stock.

Check out their selection: https://www.cardis.com/

