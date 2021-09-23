Don’t miss Lenny & friends at the Greenwich Odeum

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Joe Rocco to discuss an upcoming show at the Greenwich Odeum that you won’t want to miss: Lenny & Friends! Featuring comedian Lenny Clarke and a host of other talented performers, this show promises to be a night of nonstop laughter and fun on October 2.

We also got the scoop on the many terrific options (including their Recliners and NIROPEDIC Lift Beds!) currently available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.

For more info on everything they have, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For details and ticket info for Lenny & Friends at the Odeum, visit: https://www.greenwichodeum.com/2020/10/02/lenny-friends-october-2-2021/

