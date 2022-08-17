This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Michelle Cruz, Director of Community Engagement at Trinity Rep.

It’s hard to believe but auditions for Trinity’s annual tradition of “A Christmas Carol” are right around the corner and now is the chance for young actors to have their opportunity.

For more info on children’s auditions which will be taking place on September 10 at Cardi’s in S. Attleboro, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/2022-kids-auditions/

For the latest options available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/