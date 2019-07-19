Comfortable Sleep & Helpful Tech with TechACCESS

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Kelly Charlebois.

Ron Cardi had the scoop on Nectar Mattresses and how they compare to traditional bedding we are all used to; check one out for yourself this weekend with some Air Conditioned shopping at any of their convenient showrooms! You can get more info at https://www.cardis.com/.

Per their website, TechACCESS of Rhode Island was founded in 1991 to provide assistive technology (AT) services to people with disabilities. Kelly had details on their mission while Pete underscored NIROPE’s ongoing support of this organization. Learn more at: https://www.techaccess-ri.org/

