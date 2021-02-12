Checking in with Trinity Rep & NIROPE

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Michelle Cruz from Trinity Rep.

From terrific reclining options and more to the latest happenings at Trinity, we covered it all. One initiative in particular we chatted about was Trinity Rep’s ‘The Writer’s Room’ which provides a unique inside look at the evolution and progression of a different project.

To learn more about the Trinity Rep programs Michelle mentioned, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/

For recliners and additional info from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

