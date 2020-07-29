Checking in with The Wickford Art Association & NIROPE

This morning in The Rhode Home, were were joined by NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Caroline Gagnon of the Wickford Art Association,

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, organizations are doing their best to press forward and carry on. The Wickford Art Association is no different and they shared how they are continuing to amend their events and activities to keep everyone safe while we all continue to enjoy art.

Pete Cardi underscored NIROPE’s continued support of this organization and also gave us the scoop on many of the fantastic sleep options available at Cardi’s.

To learn more, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For the latest from The Wickford Art Association, visit: https://wickfordart.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.