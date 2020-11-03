Checking in with Providence Children’s Museum

bubbles_191605

Alec Surgeon, age 6, of North Kingstown blows and stretches a bubble at Providence Children’s Museum.

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Caroline Payson of the Providence Children’s Museum. From Holiday furniture planning options in CASA Magazine at Cardi’s to the current happenings at the Museum, we covered it all.

For the latest from The Providence Children’s Museum, visit: https://providencechildrensmuseum.org/

For the latest news from Cardi’s visit their FB page: https://www.facebook.com/cardisfurniture

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

