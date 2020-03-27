Checking in with NIROPE

1  of  2
This morning in The Rhode Home we checked in with NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – over Skype. Always giving back to the community and partnering to do their part and more, they explained what they are doing to help out amidst all that is transpiring with regard to COVID-19.

To learn more and to take advantage of their online chat function so you can still shop away, please visit: https://www.cardis.com/

