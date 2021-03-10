Checking in with NIROPE & The Providence Singers

In this morning’s Rhode Home segment we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Dr. Christine Noel of The Providence Singers. From the newest in sleep options (including the scoop on adjustable bases) to the latest happenings with The Providence Singers, there was much to cover.

For the latest from The Providence Singers, visit: http://www.providencesingers.org/

To learn more about the various options from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

