Checking in with Mentor Rhode Island & NIROPE

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mentor RI_1532636244954.PNG.jpg
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jo-Ann Schofield from Mentor Rhode Island.

Despite the Pandemic, things at Mentor Rhode Island roll on as they are preparing for many upcoming events including “Dancing Under the Stars with the Stars of Mentoring” on Nov. 8. This socially distant and safe event promises to be an entertaining evening for all. You can learn more: https://mentorri.org/dancing/

We also got the scoop on the latest sleep options available at Cardi’s which you can check out here: https://www.cardis.com/.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams