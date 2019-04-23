Celebrating the Arts at The Stadium Theatre

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jordan Harris from The Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket.

While NIROPE pointed out the benefits and options of their innovative Dining Room Design Feature and how they can customize for you, Jordan Harris had details on upcoming events at Woonsocket’s gorgeous Stadium Theatre; a facility of which Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses have been longtime supporters.

For a list of upcoming events and details on their Auction for the Arts, visit the Stadium website at: https://www.stadiumtheatre.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s head to: https://www.cardis.com/