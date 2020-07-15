Celebrating 30 years of “Paul & Al” on 94HJY!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with two special guests: 94 HJY’s Paul & Al!

This dynamic duo and their team have been entertaining audiences across the Southern New England airwaves for THIRTY YEARS with a unique style that continues to make us all laugh to this day.

No strangers to teamwork and community support, Paul & Al have worked closely with NIROPE over the years as well, creating a partnership that goes above and beyond to give back to so many local organizations.

Congrats to the boys and their crew on three decades! You can learn more here: https://94hjy.iheart.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

