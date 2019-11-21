Celebrate the Holidays with Meeting Street

If you are in need of cards this Holiday Season, then look no further than our friends at Meeting Street. Back for another year, they are designed by students and feature plenty of cheer for the Season.

This morning in The Rhode Home, we learned more with NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Meeting Street President, John Kelly.

To get your cards, head to https://www.meetingstreet.org/

For the latest Holiday options and more at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

