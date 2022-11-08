This morning on the The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Aileen McGroddy, Director of Trinity Rep’s perennial classic, “A Christmas Carol”, which is now on stage.
For more info on the show which is running through January 1, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/show/a-christmas-carol/
For additional info on the various options available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.