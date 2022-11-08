This morning on the The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Aileen McGroddy, Director of Trinity Rep’s perennial classic, “A Christmas Carol”, which is now on stage.

For more info on the show which is running through January 1, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/show/a-christmas-carol/

For additional info on the various options available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/