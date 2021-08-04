Cardi’s supports the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition

This morning on The Rhode Home welcomed with NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with with Shane Skinner from Devadigm, a sponsor of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition.

When it comes to sleep options, Cardi’s has an impressive selection and Ron discussed PURPLE, the most Googled sleep product, which will work with adjustable bases including their exclusive NIROPEDIC.

The Cardi’s team are also great supporters of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition and Shane chatted about the organization further while discussing the upcoming Against the Tide event.

To learn more, visit: https://mbcc.org/against-the-tide/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

