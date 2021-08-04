Cardi’s supports the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning on The Rhode Home welcomed with NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with with Shane Skinner from Devadigm, a sponsor of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition.

When it comes to sleep options, Cardi’s has an impressive selection and Ron discussed PURPLE, the most Googled sleep product, which will work with adjustable bases including their exclusive NIROPEDIC.

The Cardi’s team are also great supporters of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition and Shane chatted about the organization further while discussing the upcoming Against the Tide event.

To learn more, visit: https://mbcc.org/against-the-tide/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com