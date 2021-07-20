Cardi’s supports Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Ellen Simmons, Director of Development of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England.

In addition to great sleep options from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses including Bed in a Box which includes PURPLE, that will work with their adjustable bases, we also discussed their longtime support of Ronald McDonald House. As Ellen pointed out, there are many things happening within their organization including a 5K and so much more.

For additional info, visit: https://rmhcne.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com