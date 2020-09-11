Cardi’s supports Operation Stand Down RI

The Rhode Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Erik Wallin from Operation Stand Down RI. Though things will obviously look different this year, they are still looking forward to Stand Down Weekend coming up on Sept. 18-19! In today’s segment, Erik shared all of the details while Ron & Pete Cardi underscored their ongoing commitment to this wonderful organization.

You can learn more about the weekend here: https://osdri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com