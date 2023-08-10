This morning on The Rhode Home we were once again joined by NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Lori Sousa, Director of Development at Meeting Street School. From getting a jump start on back to school storage tips for students and learning about trundles, bunk beds, and beds with built in desks, plus preview computer desks, gaming chairs and mattresses including Bed in a Box for dorms, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses has it all. Plus, Lori gave us the inside story on Meeting Street’s upcoming Endless Summer event coming up on August 26 which you can support.

For details on Meeting Street’s Endless Summer, head to: https://www.meetingstreet.org/support-us/special-events/endlesssummer

For the latest Back-To-School options and more available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/



