Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses continues longtime support of Adoption RI

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Darlene Allen from Adoption RI. After first getting the scoop on the latest mattresses and adjustable bedding available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, we then learned how the folks at Adoption RI are moving forward with several events and happenings despite the ongoing pandemic.

To learn more and discover how you can support this wonderful organization, visit: http://adoptionri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

