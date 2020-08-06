Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses continues longtime support of Adoption RI

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Pete Cardi – along with Darlene Allen from Adoption RI. After first getting the scoop on the latest mattresses and adjustable bedding available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, we then learned how the folks at Adoption RI are moving forward with several events and happenings despite the ongoing pandemic.

To learn more and discover how you can support this wonderful organization, visit: http://adoptionri.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

